Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices fell down for third day in a row. The losses in the shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and HDFC Bank has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,117, lower by 166 points. NSE Nifty declined 43 points to settle at 17,325. 8 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.2% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 0.2%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 1,802 shares ended higher and 1,507 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Divi’s Labs, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, UPL, Titan and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were Tata Consumer Products, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, HDFC Life, HDFC, Indian Oil, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors and UltraTech Cement.