Argentine player Sergio Aguero bids farewell to field due to heart condition

Barcelona: The Argentine forward Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. The Argentine had not played since October, when he experienced chest discomfort against Alaves, and was subsequently ruled out for three months.

The 33-year-old had been out of action after suffering chest pain during Barca’s 1-1 draw against Alaves in La Liga on October 30, and was subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia. An emotional Aguero confirmed at a press conference that he was hanging up his boots and admitted it’s a tough decision to be made. ‘This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football’, he said at Camp Nou.

"It's a very difficult moment … it's for my health." — @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DYBjqqSQf2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 15, 2021

‘It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing. So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn’t very much,’ he added.

Aguero has hit the net 379 times in ?663 games across spells at Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and Barca. He has also recorded 118 assists. The Argentine has won 17 trophies in total, 15 of which were claimed during his 10-year stay at Manchester City, where he emerged as one of the legendary forward of his generation. The Manchester club has won five Premier League titles with Aguero as the marksman. In his first season with Manchester City, he entrenched in the club’s history when he famously scored the dramatic late-winning goal against QPR in the last game of the 2011-12 season to secure his team’s first Premier League title.