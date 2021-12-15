BWF World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy enters pre-quarter final

Huelva: India’s ace badminton player, HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarter final of men’s singles event of BWF World Championships held in Huelva, Spain. Prannoy defeated Daren Liew of Malaysia by ’21-7, 21-17′ in just 42 minutes. Prannoy will now face the winner of another second-round match between Lus Enrique Penalver of Spain and Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also entered the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian duo defeated Chinese pair of Liu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting by ’21-11, 9-21, 21-13′ in 51 minutes. India’s men’s double pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to Russian pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov by ’11-21, 16-21′ in a second round match .

Earlier on Tuesday, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinals of men’s singles. Defending world champion PV Sindhu also entered the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals. The two-time Olympic medalist defeated Martina Repiska of Slovakia. She will face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals.