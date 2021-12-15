Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: The price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market as investors were concerned over US Federal Reserve’s policy decision that will be announced soon.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures eased 0.11% or Rs 51 to Rs 48,021 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.13% or Rs 79 at Rs 61,043 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $ 1,772.12 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $ 1,771.60. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $ 21.95 an ounce, platinum shed 0.1% to $ 919.05 and palladium gained 0.6% to $ 1,631.19.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4500, lower by Rs 25. Eight gram of gold is priced at Rs 36,000, down by Rs 200.