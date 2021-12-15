Covid-19 vaccination crosses 135 crore in India

New Delhi: The overall Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 135 crore in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced this. More than 53 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

As per the data released by the ministry, 55.52% of the eligible population in the country has been fully vaccinated. 87% people had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 6,984 new Covid cases and 247 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. India on Tuesday had reported 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days.