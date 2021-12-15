Katrina, Vicky make 1st public appearance as married couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married now and with their first public appearance as husband and wife, the couple stunned the admirers even more. The newlyweds had their first public appearance as a married couple. The incident occurred on Tuesday, just after the couple returned from their honeymoon in an undisclosed location. On December 9, the couple married in the Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Madhopur, Rajasthan. They also held pre-wedding events such as Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi, which were attended by family and friends. In the following days, ‘VicKat,’ as they are affectionately known, will host a wedding reception for their industry pals.

Returning to their initial photos, the pair dressed in matching outfits, looked radiant when photographed at the actor’s mansion in Andheri. Katrina wore a pink salwar kameez with a sheer dupatta, while Vicky wore an off-white shirt and beige trousers. She wore her chooda and sindoor with aplomb as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple also shared photographs from their pre-wedding photoshoot, in which they opted to honour Katrina’s mother’s British ancestry. Vicky may be seen kissing his soon-to-be bride on the forehead in one photo. In another, Katrina is wearing a tiny veil over her face, and Vicky is posing by staring at her. Sharing the pictures, the duo wrote, ‘To love, honor and cherish’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

On the work front, Vicky’s most recent film appearance was in Sardar Uddham Singh, whereas Katrina’s was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: SRK, Kajol’s on-screen son celebrates 20 yrs of K3G, shares video