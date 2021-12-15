National Day holiday announced in Qatar

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced National Day holiday in the country. December 19, 2021 will be a public holiday in Qatar. The Qatar National Day will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Qatari Amiri Forces has informed that this year there will be no military vehicles in the National Day Parade on the Corniche and there will be only infantry parade.

Also Read: Sharjah police issue advisory

Qatar celebrates December 18 as National Day or Founder’s Day to mark the Qatar’s unification in 1878. The holiday was established by a decree issued by the then Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on 21st June 2007.