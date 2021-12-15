‘Picture loaded with possibilities’: Navjot Sidhu posts pic with Harbhajan Singh ahead of Punjab polls

Chandigarh: Keeping speculations wide open before the up-coming Punjab assembly polls 2022, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu posted a photo with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

A photo which seems to be recently taken, where both Sidhu and Harbhajan attired in their winter-wears was posted on Twitter by the Punjab Congress Chief and former cricketer Sidhu, which ignited rumours of the popular Punjabi cricketer Harbhajan joining Congress party ahead of the polls. ‘Picture loaded with possibilities.. with bhajji, the shining star’, Sidhu captioned the post.

Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 15, 2021

Speculations over Harbhajan’s political debut is not new as the cricketer has recently debunked rumours of his joining the BJP. Few days back, it was rumoured that the BJP was eyeing to rope Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, two high-profile cricketers, into the party. Harbhajan took to Twitter and refuted the speculation as ‘fake news’. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP was reportedly in talks with Harbhajan to field him from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. At that time, he had acknowledged the talk and said that he was not sure whether it was the right time for him to join politics. Harbhajan Singh is a popular Sikh face from Punjab, who was in the World Cup winning team of 2011. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2009.

Also read: SRK makes first digital appearance since Aryan Khan’s bail; Fans extend warm welcome