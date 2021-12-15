State government extends Covid-19 restrictions till January 15

Kolkata: The West Bengal government extended the Covid restrictions imposed in the state till January 15. The government took this decision due to the concern over Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Earlier today, West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron. A 7-year-old child in Murshidabad district was tested positive for the infection.

According to the new guidelines, all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles will be restricted between 11 pm to 5 am. The restrictions will however be lifted from December 24 to January 1 in light of Christmas and New year.

All shops, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open as per normal operational hours. Late closing of bars will be allowed between December 24 and January 1.