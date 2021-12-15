Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices fell for fourth day in a row. As per the market experts, the concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s decision has influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex ended at 57,788, lower by 329 points. NSE Nifty dipped by 104 points to settle at 17,221. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges in NSE ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.6% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.39%.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consumer Products and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan, Divi’s Labs, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, HDFC, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Britannia Industries, Grasim, Infosys, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Dr Reddy’s Labs.