Arab Coalition destroys ballistic missiles targeting Jazan

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Abha in Saudi Arabia. Earlier three workshops and three cars were damaged in a missile attack by the Houthi rebels. The missile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan.

The Coalition forces said that the rebels supported by Iran are using Sanaa airport to launch the ballistic missiles.

Also Read: Qatar issued updated ‘Red List’ of countries

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.