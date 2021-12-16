Benelli launches TRK 251 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian bike manufacturer Benelli launched the new TRK 251 in India. The new motorcycle is available in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey.

It is powered by a liquid liquid-cooled single-cylinder 249cc engine. it produces 25.8 hp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed transmission.

The other features include all-digital instrumentation, dual-channel ABS, and an LED headlight. The bike is priced at Rs 2.51 lakh.