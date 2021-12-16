BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu enters quarter-finals

Huelva: In badminton, defending world champion PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships held in Huelva, Spain. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand by ’21-14, 21-18′ in 48 minutes. PV Sindhu will now face world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

The world number 7 Sindhu also improved her head-to-head record against Pornpawee Chochuwong to 5-3. Pornpawee Chochuwong had defeated Sindhu in group match of BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships in March.

India’s HS Prannoym Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have already entered the men’s singles pre-quarter finals. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also entered the pre-quarterfinals.