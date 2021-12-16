Dubai based air carrier to increase frequency of flights to this destination

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will increase frequency of flights to Seychelles. The Dubai based air carrier will operate double daily flights to Seychelles from December 24, 2021, until January 9, 2022. At present, the airline operates a daily flight to Seychelles.

Emirates flight EK707 from Dubai to Mahe will depart at 10:20 am and arrive in Mahe at 2:55 pm, local time. The flight from Mahe to Dubai will depart Mahe at 08:35 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 1:10 pm, local time.

From January 10, 2022, the airline will serve the country with 10 weekly flights, including a double daily service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office or via travel agents.