Lenovo announces a trio of large format displays

Lenovo launched three new ThinkVision large format displays (LFDs) on Thursday: the ThinkVision T86, T75, and T65. These new ThinkVision LFDs are intended for use in classrooms and conference rooms. The new Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs have 4K screens, integrated whiteboard software, built-in speakers, microphones, and a video conferencing modular webcam. The Lenovo LFDs run Android 9 Pie and are powered by unnamed quad-core SoCs. Wireless projection is also available via a W20 wireless dongle, as well as several input and output ports for communication.

The Lenovo ThinkVision T86 costs $7,999 (approximately Rs. 6.08 lakh), while the Lenovo ThinkVision T75 costs $6,999 (about Rs. 5.32 lakh), and the Lenovo ThinkVision T65 costs $4,999. (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh). From April 2022, all three ThinkVision LFDs will be available. There is no information on when they would be released in India.

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision large format monitors are available in three sizes. The ThinkVision T86 has an 86-inch screen, the ThinkVision T75 has a 75-inch screen, and the ThinkVision T65 has a 65-inch screen. All three screens have a 4K resolution and a maximum brightness of 400 nits, as well as an anti-glare coating and a 20-point IR touch with 1mm touch accuracy. A quad-core processor with four Arm Cortex-A73 CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage power the ThinkVision LFDs. They run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.