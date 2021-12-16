DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Qatar issued updated ‘Red List’ of countries 

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar released the updated list of countries Covid-19 risk. The ministry released Green, Red and Exceptional Red list. There are two groups -A and B- in the Exceptional Red list.

175 countries are included  in the Green List. There are 23 countries in Red List and  10 countries in the exceptional Red List group A and 6 in group B.  United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Denmark and Switzerland are in the Red list.

The new updated list will come into effect on Sunday 19 December at 6pm.

