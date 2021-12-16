Self-quarantine to be strictly followed by all coming from abroad: Kerala Health Minister

After a person from a non-high-risk country tested positive for the Omicron strain of COVID-19, Kerala Health Minister Veena George warned on Thursday that self-quarantine will be severely enforced in the state for anyone visiting from overseas.

The minister advised in a high-level conference that everyone must rigorously follow the self-quarantine standards and avoid social interactions, crowded locations, theatres, and malls, according to a state government release.

The minister made the decision after a person who had travelled from Congo, a low-risk country, tested positive for Omicron and now has a big contact list due to his visits to shopping centres and restaurants prior to receiving his test results.

He was allowed to be in self-quarantine under federal criteria because he came from a low-risk country, according to the minister. She stated that his contact list is being developed, that his route map would be published and that anyone who may have come into contact with him should contact the Health Department.