Sheena Bora is alive in Kashmir: Indrani Mukerjea writes to CBI

New Delhi: Indrani Mukerjea, former media executive accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has written to the CBI stating that Sheena Bora is alive and has requested an investigation, giving the case a new twist. In the letter to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea claims that a fellow inmate has told her she had seen Sheena Bora alive in Kashmir. Sana Ranees Khan, Indrani’s lawyer, confirmed that the letter was sent by Indrani Mukerjea from the Byculla women’s jail. Khan also said that she is planning to move a formal application at the trial court on December 28.

Mukerjea is charged with the murder of her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested on August 25, 2015, by Khar police and has been detained at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Peter Mukerjea, her ex-husband and former CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are co-accused in the case. Last year, Peter was granted bail.