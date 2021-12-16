Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks erased their four-day losing streak led by gains in Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and HCL Technologies.

BSE Sensex settled at 57,901, up by 113 points. NSE Nifty surged 27 points to end at 17,248. 12 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.69% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.83%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,843 shares ended lower and 1,508 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bharat Petroleum, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, Cipla, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, UPL, SBI Life and State Bank of India.