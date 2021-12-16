Tharoor shares selfie with Miss Universe Harnaaz, calls her ‘poised & charming’

Congress politician Shashi Tharoor visited Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the recently crowned Miss Universe 2021, on Wednesday and congratulated her on her triumph. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of India has crowned Miss Universe on December 13 in Israel’s Eilat, bringing the title back to India after a 21-year gap.

Tharoor shared pictures of his meeting with Harnaaz on Twitter with the remark: ‘Delighted to congratulate Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in person on her triumphant return to India. She’s excited to be back in India for the New Year holidays and India, of course, is proud to welcome her. She’s just as poised and charming in person as on stage’.

Responding to the tweet, the Chandigarh-based model added, ‘Such an honour to meet you in person, sir. Thank you for your kind words’.

Such an honour to meet you in person sir??? Thankyou for your kind words https://t.co/4g5xA1Qnn5 — Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@HarnaazKaur) December 15, 2021

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 competition earlier this week, defeating Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa. Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only 2 Indians have won the title of Miss Universe: Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.