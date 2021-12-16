UAE announces revised entry rules for passengers from four countries

Abu Dhabi: The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE have announced revised entry rules for passengers from four countries – Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. According to the new entry rules, all passengers coming from these countries must submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of boarding. They must also undergo a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.

Passengers coming from these countries to the UAE on transit flights also have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport of their main point of departure within 6 hours of travelling in addition to another Rapid PCR test at the transit airport before being allowed to enter the UAE.