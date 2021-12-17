Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Keralite wins 1 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won 1 million UAE dirhams in the weekly Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw. Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed, from Kozhikode in Kerala has won the fortune for his ticket number 135561. Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed who works as a chef for an Emirati family in Dubai shares the ticket with nine others.

Ahammed will still stand a chance to win the mega Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3. Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that one person would win Dh 1 million every week in December. The next weekly millionaire draw will be held on December 24.