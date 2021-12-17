Actress assault case: Dileep withdraws discharge plea from SC

New Delhi: Actor Dileep booked in the actress attack case has withdrawn his discharge plea from the Supreme Court on Friday. In the plea, Dileep requested the apex court to remove his name from the list of accused. The court accepted Dileep’s demand to withdraw the petition.

The top court also allowed him to approach the court again if he wants to move a petition against the judgement issued by the trial court while dismissing his discharge petition. The actor is the eighth accused in the case.

On February 17, 2017, a film actor was sexually assaulted inside a moving car in Kochi while returning from the shooting location. The videos of the crime were recorded. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017 and was charged with rape for conspiring with the prime accused for committing the crime. Dileep moved an appeal in the Supreme Court after the trial court dismissed his discharge plea in January 2020.