Austria lifts lockdown for unvaccinated citizens

Vienna: Austrian government decided to lift the lockdown imposed on citizens who are not fully vaccinated. The lockdown will be suspended temporarily during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Unvaccinated Austrians will be allowed to join gatherings of up to 10 people from December 24 to 26 and on December 31. At present, they are not allowed to meet more than one person at a time from another household.

Austrian government re-imposed lockdown in the country last month to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The government on last week eased the restrictions but kept curbs on the unvaccinated people. But facemask is mandatory for all to board public transport services, inside stores and inside public spaces.