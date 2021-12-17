COVID instances at an all-time high in four countries renowned for having the worst Omicron outbreaks

Coronavirus infections soared to new highs in four nations after the Omicron variety was discovered to be spreading there.

Experts are concerned that the rapid trajectory seen in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark could be reproduced more widely if Omicron instances emerge in other nations’ populations.

In all four countries mentioned above, infection rates are at their highest point since the pandemic began.