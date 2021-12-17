COVID positive Kareena shares Saif’s pic on other side of road, says ‘love in times of corona’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made headlines after testing positive for the COVID-19 earlier this week. According to reports, the actress has been quarantined at home. She also shared a statement saying that she had secluded herself following her diagnosis and was taking all required measures.

Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are separated owing to Covid, they have found a method to keep their relationship alive. On Thursday, the actress tweeted a photo of her husband, Saif, wearing a red T-shirt and denim, standing on the terrace on the opposite side of the road, enjoying a hot beverage, while she joined him from the building where she is quarantined.

Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, ‘Ok so we are still…in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! It’s lurking’.

Apart from Kareena, her closest friend Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have lately been diagnosed with COVID-19.