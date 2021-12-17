Delhi records highest covid cases in 4 months; Omicron tally mounts to 10

Delhi: The national capital on Thursday reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in four months, says health bulletin from the Delhi government. There were 10 cases of the new Omicron variant in Delhi till Thursday. The test positivity rate in the city also rose to 0.15 per cent. Four more Omicron patients were discharged from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday. So far, five patients who were tested positive for omicron variant have been discharged. Five people are still examined at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital. All of them are asymptomatic.

Several international travellers have tested positive for Covid upon arriving in Delhi. A total of 40 patients have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital’s special facility for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.