Delhi takes the inevitable initiative to de-register old diesel vehicles from Jan 1

Delhi: In an effort to reduce air pollution in the National Capital, Delhi government will de-register all diesel vehicles which have completed 10 years on January 1. According to an order issued on December 14 by the Union Territory’s transport department, around 200,000 diesel vehicles will lose its registration in the new year. The order comes six years after the National Green Tribunal and three years after the country’s apex court issued similar orders.

The transport department de-registered a number of vehicles in compliance with order of National Green Tribunal; however, a new batch of diesel vehicles completed more than ten years in Delhi is due for de-registration. Accordingly, on January 1, 2022, the Delhi transport department will de-register all such diesel vehicles which have completed 10 years on that date.