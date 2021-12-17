Doctors remove 156 kidney stones from single patient in Hyderabad

Doctors at a prestigious Hyderabad hospital have reported that a 50-year-old patient had 156 kidney stones removed through a keyhole aperture. Instead of doing a major operation, the physicians employed laparoscopy and endoscopy. This is the country’s maximum number of stones removed from a single patient using this method which had lasted around three hours.

The man, who is now said to be fit and back to his normal routine, was hospitalised at the Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital. Basavaraj Madiwalar, a schoolteacher by profession, experienced severe abdominal pain and screening revealed the presence of a huge cluster of renal stones (kidney stones).

According to doctors, he had an ectopic kidney, which was placed towards his belly rather than its typical position in the urinary canal. ‘Though the presence of the kidney in an abnormal location is not the cause of the problem, removing stones from the kidney located abnormally was surely a challenging task’, a statement from the hospital said.

Dr. V Chandra Mohan, Urologist & Managing Director of the hospital stated, ‘This patient might have been developing these stones for more than two years but never experienced any symptoms in the past. However, a sudden occurrence of pain forced him to undergo all necessary tests which revealed the presence of a large cluster of renal stones in the kidney. After assessing his health condition, we decided to take laparoscopy and endoscopy route to extract the stones, instead of resorting to major surgery’.