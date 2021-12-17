‘Global paralysis’ in the Ethiopian conflict permits atrocities to fester

The United Nations’ Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif, told a virtual session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday that 90 percent of the population in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray area — or 5.2 million people — requires immediate assistance and foreign aid.

‘Since July, only minimal U.N.-organized humanitarian supplies, including food and crucial medical supplies, have been able to reach Tigray,’ al-Nashif added.

While the United Nations has met several times to discuss the Ethiopian conflict, disagreements among world powers have stalled any action to stop the bloodshed.

The conflict began more than a year ago, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray to fight the insurgents following an alleged attack on his forces. Over the course of a year, the Tigrayans and allied militias pushed their way closer to the capital city.