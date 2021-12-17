ITTF Tournament: India’s Hansini Mathan Rajan wins title by beating Tokyo Olympics’ youngest athlete

Amman: In table tennis, India’s Hansini Mathan Rajan defeated Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete of this year’s Tokyo Olympics, to win the girls singles event at the 2021 ITTF Hopes and Challenge tournament. Hansini defeated the Syrian player by ’11-6, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6′ in the finals.

‘I knew my opponent had gone to the Olympics earlier this year but I didn’t think about that while playing her. There was no pressure and I just played my game’, said the 12-year-old girl from Chennai.

Hansini had secured her second ITTF World Youth Series title with a win the U-13 girls’ category in Muscat in October. She had won her maiden Youth Series title in Tunisia in September.