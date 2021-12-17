New bride Katrina Kaif performs ‘pehli rasoi’ ritual, shares pic

Katrina Kaif on Friday shared a photo of a halwa she cooked as part of her sasural’s ‘pehli rasoi’ ceremony. The popular actress got married to Vicky Kaushal in a Punjabi-style wedding on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared the picture with the captions ‘Maine Banaya’ and ‘chaunka chardhana’.

Kat and Vicky have been progressively sharing stunning snippets of their wedding ceremony with admirers on social media over the past several days. Many of their fans were taken aback by watching the Bollywood stars together as a married couple.

Also Read: ‘Spider-Man‘ gets released in 3000 screens, bags the grade of having the widest number

On December 20, Kat and Vicky Kaushal will allegedly host a lavish wedding reception for their B-Town pals at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. According to sources, the pair has chosen this day as they both wanted to finish off the wedding celebrations before returning to their busy work schedules.