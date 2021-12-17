Raining offers on Flipkart; Washing machine for Rs 6,990 and Thomson Smart TV for Rs 12,999

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members, with all others users getting access to it from midnight (December 16). The sale will see deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, healthcare appliances, trimmers, TVs, and other electronic items. Thomson has made great deals on smart TVs at the sale. 40-inch LED Smart TV will be available to Flipkart users for Rs 18,999.

The lowest-priced smart TV listed at the Flipkart sale is just Rs 12,999. Other TV models start at Rs 7,499. The Thomson 32PATH0011 32-inch HD LED Smart TV is listed at Rs 12,999. The 40-inch model is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 75-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 105,999. The 65-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs 53,999. The 24-inch LED TV also sells for Rs 7,499.

Thompson also sells semi-automatic washing machines through Flipkart. Semi-automatic washing machines are available in 4 different variants: 6.5, 7, 7.5 and 8.5 kg. The 6.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine sells for Rs 6,999. The 10.5 kg fully automatic front load washing machine is priced at Rs 28,499.