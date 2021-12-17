Shankhumukham-Airport Road to get ready in two months after long delay

Shankhumukham-Airport Road in Thiruvananthapuram will be open to traffic in two months. The rehabilitation of the dilapidated Shankhumukham-Airport Road is now on track after months of closure and delays. The airport route, which had been closed since May, was just partially reopened for light cars.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who visited Shankhumukham on Wednesday to assess the state of the crumbling road and the progress of current construction, told the media that the Airport Road will be renovated by February. He further added, ‘A permanent solution was needed instead of a temporary one as Shankhumukham is prone to severe sea erosion. The preparatory works are fast progressing to launch the construction of 350-meter-long diaphragm wall to protect the Shankhumukham-Airport Road’.

Previously, the state government had approved Rs 6.39 crore as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. However, the project’s costs have risen as the road has been further harmed by severe sea erosion and advances. The Central Road Research Institute, a government-run organisation, devised the restoration strategy.

To withstand future coastal erosion, the road is being built with cutting-edge technology. In light of the hardship of residents in coastal areas who are unable to travel on a daily basis, the minister has urged the appropriate ministries to complete the building work as soon as feasible.