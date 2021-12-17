‘Spider-Man‘ gets released in 3000 screens, bags the grade of having the widest number

There has been a lot of buzz and chatter about the Spider-Man movie over the last few weeks. Now that the picture has finally arrived in theatres, it is set to debut with a bang, similar to the previous MCU blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. Sony Pictures Entertainment has gone to great lengths to secure the success of the upcoming Spider-Man picture, locking over 3000 screens across India for the Tom Holland movie.

According to reports, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released on December 16 in India on 3264 screens. The studio is also planning to add more screens as the days go on, based on the audience’s enthusiasm for the film, which has seen advance bookings soar. This, along with the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home is being released in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, has earned it the distinction of having the most diverse release schedule of any Hollywood film ever in India.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei.