‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gets a flying start at Indian box office; Shatters pandemic movie biz records

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that has released in cinema halls in India on Dec 16, a day prior to the worldwide premiere has gotten a flying start at the Indian box office post its release. The latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the third film from the franchise, has shattered all box office records of the pandemic era in the country.

Recording the biggest Day 1 collection for Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the movie has collected Rs 32.67 crore on the first day of release, which is the second biggest ever opening in the history of Hollywood releases in the country. Globally, the movie collected INR 41.50 crores on Thursday. The superhero movie has garnered 3.5 times of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, its predecessor on first day, which is a non-holiday in the country.

Bringing back the joy for cinema-goers in India post the lockdown, Spider-Man: No Way Home had the widest release ever for any Hollywood film in India, releasing in 3264 screens. Despite several markets still operating on 50% occupancy, the movie has smashed many records, with its Day 1 box office ranking at no.1 in Asia and fifth in the world. According to the Multiplex Association of India, ‘No Way Home’ has recorded the second busiest advance ticket sales for a single movie title in the entire history of cinema exhibition.

The Tom Holland-starrer has not only beaten Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ opening box office collection but has also enjoyed the biggest ever opening day in 2021 including all Hindi and English films. The movie backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Jon Watts returned for the newest instalment after previously directing 2017’s ‘Homecoming’ and 2019’s ‘Far From Home’.