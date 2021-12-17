Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks settled lower in the share market. The concern over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the rising inflation has influenced investors’ sentiments.

BSE Sensex fell 889 points to close at 57,012. NSE Nifty slipped 263 points to close at 16,985. 14 of the 15 sector gauges compiled by NSE ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices dropped over 2% each. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2,285 shares ended lower and 1,054 shares closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Power Grid and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Adani Ports and Cipla.