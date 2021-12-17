The last of the 14 brave hearts being cremated with full military honours today

Group Captain Varun Singh, who died in a Bengaluru military hospital after surviving a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, will be cremated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. Around 11 am, the funeral rituals will take place at the Bairagarh cremation yard. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that Group Captain Varun Singh will be cremated with full state and military honours.

On Thursday, the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh were transported to Bhopal, where his family resides. Around 3 pm, the mortal remains arrived on a special jet at the city airport. Official sources said that after the guard of honour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, military and other officials paid floral tributes to the decorated air warrior.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with the mourning family members of the Group Captain and consoled them. Chouhan, medical education minister Vishvash Sarang, local MLA Rameshwar Sharma, and armed forces members walked a short distance behind the tricolour-draped coffin as a symbol of respect.

The remains were then sent to the Inner Court Apartment in Suncity, near the airport, where the group captain’s family lives. People were spotted waving the national flag and shouting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The family members conducted rituals before the casket was moved into the apartment.

The 39-year-old officer is survived by an 11-year-old son, an eight-year-old daughter, and his wife. He was regarded to be an exceptional test pilot. Tanuj Singh, his younger brother, is also a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy.