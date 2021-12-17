Three students die as bathroom wall of government school collapses in Tirunelveli

Chennai: Three students of a government-aided school in Tirunelveli were killed and four others grievously injured when the bathroom wall of the school collapsed on Friday. The incident took place at Schaffter Higher Secondary School located next to the Tirunelveli corporation office building at 11.30 a.m. The deceased students are Viswaranjan (Class VIII), Anbalagan (Class IX) and Sudheesh (Class VI).

A rescue operation was launched by police and firefighters who rushed to the scene. The bodies were taken to the Tirunelveli district hospital for post-mortem examination, while the injured children were taken to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital for further treatment. Preliminary investigations revealed that the wall didn’t had a foundation and may have weakened as a result of recent rain.