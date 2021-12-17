TN declares ‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu’ as state song

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government declared ‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu,’ an invocation chanted in praise of Mother Tamil, as the State Song on Friday and directed that everyone present during its rendition should stand, implying that it had been awarded Anthem status.

The decision follows the Madras High Court’s recent judgement that ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ is merely a prayer song and not a National Anthem, and hence there is no need for everyone to stand when it is rendered. According to Chief Minister M K Stalin, a Government Order (GO) has been issued mandating everyone except differently-abled people to stand when the 55-second long song is sung.

The song must be sung before beginning any functions in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector businesses, and other public sector undertakings, said M K Stalin quoting the GO