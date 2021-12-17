Wildfires in Brazil brought death to an estimated 17 million animals: reports

Scientists in Brazil completed a particularly gloomy conservation research in the year 2020, aiming to tally the creatures killed by massive wildfires in the Pantanal wetlands.

They estimate that up to 17 million animals, including reptiles, birds and primates, perished as a result of the event.

Between January and November, wildfires ravaged the world’s biggest tropical wetland, burning 30 percent of it.

The loss estimate was published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

During that year, 22,000 different fires were reported, according to Dr Mariana Napolitano Ferreira, chief of science at WWF-Brazil.

According to the experts, this new study emphasises the need of averting similar calamities in the future.