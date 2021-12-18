Another Indian-Origin CEO: Anand Eswaran takes charge of Global IT Veeam Software

Global data management solutions provider, Veeam Software announced the appointment of Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer on Friday. Indian-origin Eswaran replaced William H. Largent (Bill Largent) and also became a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Earlier, Eswaran served as president and Chief Operating Officer of RingCentral (COO).

He has also worked for some of the top IT firms of the world, including Microsoft, SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText), and Braun Consulting. ‘Eswaran’s appointment as CEO brings vast experience and understanding in establishing new business models, implementing global development, and driving growth with a people-first culture’, said William H. Largent. He also noted how the data management landscape is evolving at an exponential rate. Veeam’s ARR (annual recurring revenue) surpassed $1 billion this year with more than four lakh customers.