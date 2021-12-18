BWF World Championships: India’s HS Prannoy bows out

Huelva: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy lost in the quarter-finals of men’s singles event at the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain. Loh Kean Yew of Singapore defeated Prannoy in straight sets by ’21-14, 21-12′ in just 43 minutes.

Earlier on Friday, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen entered the semi-finals of the tournament and will be going against each other in the clash. Thus India has assured at least a silver medal.

Lakshya Sen defeated Zhao Jun Peng of China by ’21-15, 15-21, 22-20′ in one hour and seven minutes. Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw of Netherlands by ’21-8, 21-7′ in just 26 minutes.

Defending champion PV Sindhu also crashed out of the tournament after suffering defeat in straight sets against Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals.