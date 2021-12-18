Canada lifts travel ban imposed on 10 countries

Toronto: Canada will lift entry ban imposed on passengers from 10 African countries. Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced this. Pre-arrival negative PCR tests for all passengers would also be reimposed as of December 21.

The travel restriction on flights from South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt will end at 11:59 pm on Saturday. The entry ban was imposed last month after Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in South Africa.

Covid-19 case numbers are rapidly increasing in Canada and the federal government has urged residents to avoid international trips. Meanwhile, the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, which together make up around 60% of Canada’s population, reimposed restrictions on public gatherings.