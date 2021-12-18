Covid-19 vaccination crosses 136.66 crore in India

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that around 136.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. More than 62.06 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 by vaccinating the healthcare workers (HCWs). On February 2, the union government launched the second phase by vaccinating the frontline workers. The third phase commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The vaccination for all people aged above 45 began from April 1. From May 1, all people aged above 18 were also included in the mass vaccination drive.