Kawasaki launched Kawasaki KLX450R in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: Kawasaki India has launched the new 2022 KLX450R dirt bike in the country. The new off-road motorcycle will be delivered in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit). Deliveries will start from January 2022.

The motorcycle is powered by a 449cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.it also features triangular headlight, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on spoked wheels. It gets an 8-liter fuel tank and weighs 126kg.

Also Read: BWF World Championships: India’s HS Prannoy bows out

It is equipped with 48 mm telescopic inverted forks up front that offers 305 mm travel and Uni Trak at the rear with 315 mm travel. For braking, the bike is equipped with 250 mm semi-floating petal disc brake at the front and 240 mm petal disc at the rear.

The new bike has been priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).