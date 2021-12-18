MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. The revised price will come into effect from December 17, 2021.

The revised CNG price in Mumbai is Rs 63.50 per kg and PNG is priced at Rs 38/SCM (standard cubic meter),

Earlier in the month, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. CNG is priced at Rs 53.04 per kg in Delhi.