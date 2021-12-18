Noise Beads Truly Wireless Earbuds launched with 18 hours listening time, IPX5 rating

Noise Beads have quietly made their debut in India’s expanding market for truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new earbuds have a metallic appearance and can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, according to the company. The Noise Beads also have touch controls and are compatible with voice assistants. The earbuds are bead-like in appearance and come with a small charging case. Users can also choose between two distinct colour schemes.

According to an Amazon listing, the Noise Beads price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499 for an introductory time. The earbuds appear to be available for Rs. 3,499 in the future. According to the Amazon listing, the Noise Beads will be available throughout the country starting at 12 p.m. (noon) on December 24.

The Noise Beads are ergonomically designed with silicone tips for a comfortable fit. Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity is combined with a proprietary Hyper Sync technology in the earbuds. Noise also offers a splash-resistant design with an IPX5 rating. In addition, each Noise Beads earbud is 4.5 grammes in weight.