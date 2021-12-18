Tik Tok school shooting threat in US: Student arrested for carrying gun

Amid heightened alert due to shooting and bomb threats which went viral through Tik Tok, a student from Utah, United States, was arrested for bringing a gun to his school, on Friday. The student was arrested in Salt Lake City . According to the authorities, they were alerted that an East High School student was carrying a gun. As soon as he entered the school, he was taken into custody. Officers later discovered a gun and bullets in the student’s bag, said police. The student was driven to a detention centre in Salt Lake City, where the case will be produced before a judge. The student’s name has not been disclosed yet. Schools across the United States are on high alert after rumours of possible shootings spread on TikTok on Friday, despite authorities saying no serious threat had been found.