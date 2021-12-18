UAE police issues advisory

Sharjah: The Sharjah police has issued an advisory. The Sharjah Police have urged drivers to take advantage of the ongoing 50%t discount on traffic fines and settle their dues at the earliest.

The discount scheme will be in force till January 31. The scheme was announced to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. Drivers and vehicle owners can pay the fines through the Ministry of Interior app or via self-service kiosks called ‘Sahel’. The police has installed these kiosks in 15 locations across the Emirate.

Similar discount schemes are also ongoing in four other Emirates: Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.